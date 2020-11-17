KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shortage of hospital beds has raised questions about expanding facilities in the metro area.
On Thursday, the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) released new numbers outlining the shortage.
Approximately 85 percent of intensive care unit beds are currently taken. More than a quarter of those are COVID-19 patients.
In other cities field hospitals have offered relief to overcrowded healthcare facilities. In July, Wisconsin built at $15 million facility at the state fairgrounds to house 530 additional beds.
Dr. Rex Archer, the Kansas City Health Dept. Director, cautioned that field hospitals would do little to help a surge in cases without proper staffing.
"The problem is the level of community spread is affecting the employees so that they can't staff the beds," Archer said.
