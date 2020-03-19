KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cosentino’s, which operates multiple grocery stores in the KC metro, is implementing new hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The stores will now be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
People are asked to reserve the stores for seniors, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems from 7 until 8 in the morning.
This affects the Cosentino’s Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, and Apple Market stores, as well as the Cosentino’s Markets.
The stores are closing so early in the evening so that staff can restock, clean, and sanitize the stores overnight.
They also said this will allow the employees to "have some down time as we continue to serve our families and communities."
"We thank you for your understanding and patience during this time as we work to create a healthy shopping environment for our customers and our team," they said.
