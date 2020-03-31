OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Imagine getting home from work and having to put all your clothes in a trash bag in the garage and then take a shower before you can even greet your family. That’s what’s happening every single night with doctors and nurses around the world and right here in the metro.
Dr. Stephanie Graff says both Menorah Medical Center and all of her colleagues are watching out for each other keenly aware of the potential the coronavirus has to affect their own lives.
“Every interaction ends with, but how are you doing? That sort of weighted question to make sure everybody’s still coping,” Dr. Stephanie Graff with HCA said.
While Doctors and nurses may be used to being on the front lines, what’s not normal is at the end of the day, they could bring that virus home to their own family.
Tom Petrizzo is the CEO of Tri-County Health Mental Services. He says healthcare workers are vulnerable to experiencing emotional trauma through all of this.
“They are also having to maybe make decisions about we’re going to see this person first and this person needs to wait. Those are very hard decisions, they’re very stressful,” Petrizzo said.
The hospitals KCTV5 News talked to offer an employee assistance program. Dr. Graff even says at HCA hospitals, that phone number is on most of the COVID-19 correspondence they get, just in case.
Petrizzo recommends healthcare workers practice lots of self-care whenever they can, whether it’s taking a walk, watching a movie or catching up with an old friend and find someone to talk to that you trust.
“Because one thing we know is that you don’t want to hold that inside. You want to get it out and talk to somebody about it. It does relieve your own personal stress when you do that, if you hold it inside it only exacerbates the situation,” Petrizzo said.
Ask most doctors and nurses and they’ll tell you as stressful as it is, it’s what they do.
“Think we all went into healthcare for a reason. We all recognize the honor that it is to take care of patients when they’re sick and when they need us,” Petrizzo said.
Dr. Graff reiterated doctors and nurses knew what they were getting into when they joined their profession and says it is an honor to care for people when they are sick.
