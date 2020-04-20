INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Greenhouses are popping up all over the state, but it could be several weeks before we have a cannabis cash crop in Missouri.
The building is nearly ready, the fertilizer is in place. Adam Diltz is one of many growers ready to start sprouting seeds in one of Missouri’s first cannabis operations.
“It's a challenge every day. Everyday we learn something new,” Oxg Operations Manager Adam Diltz said.
His company has been building and planning since their application was approved in January. Like many in the industry, they hoped they'd be close to their first crop by now.
“Not only is it April 20th, the whole month is 4/20. This was supposed to be a landmark month in the cannabis industry,” Diltz said.
But the coronavirus pandemic has added to an already immense workload for the state health department.
“It's slowing down everything in all industries. We can't expect not to be affected by it,” Diltz said.
The crisis could delay state inspections in the coming weeks which also impacts businesses like Jack Mitchell's that distribute marijuana.
“No matter what kind of business you have you need that inspection that tells you whether you're in compliance with all the rules,” manager Jack Mitchell said.
But this facility is ready to plant as soon as it's allowed. They're still hoping they can have a crop ready in the next 90 days.
“As soon as the state's ready we're going to go ahead and request that,” oOxg president Nate Ruby said.
They're expecting enormous demand from Missourians, even after April.
“We're ready to provide high quality medicine for patients in missouri. We're hoping to have one of the first ones ready to go,” Diltz said.
More than 40,000 Missourians have medical marijuana cards, according to the state.
