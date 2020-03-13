KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People all over Kansas City are canceling plans due to concerns about COVID-19.
Businesses and organizations in KC continue to postpone events and limit crowd sizes.
For example, Oak Park Mall is asking large groups to stay home. The mall is still open, but they are asking people to limit their group sizes. They posted on Facebook that they are canceling some of the larger events there as well as Easter bunny appearances.
That kind of thing is happening all over the KC metro.
Many businesses and public attractions are trying to stay open but are taking steps to limit human contact and large crowds.
Another example is Liberty Memorial. The museum is open but they said they're not giving tours right now.
KCTV5 News met with people visiting the museum from out of town. They said they are trying to keep an eye on the news and fill up their gas tanks just to be on the safe side. They are spending time with family and hoping restaurants and other venues stay open.
They also said they’ve already noticed a difference in the vibe of the city.
“We've definitely taken notice that there's a lot less traffic,” said Donna Holtzman, who is visiting from Oklahoma. “Way fewer people out than normal.”
“We'll figure something out if it happens, but we're going to hit the restaurants we want to make first if they close them,” Keith Holtzman said.
The Midland theater has announced it's closed to the public.
With other downtown attractions canceling events this weekend, some businesses in kc are worried about what that could mean for them. We'll show you how one of them is handling the situation at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.