FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump to nearly 700 on Saturday.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Saturday, Kansas now has 698 positive cases of the coronavirus with 21 statewide deaths. On Friday, KDHE recorded the state had 629 positive cases.
The ages of the positive cases range from 4-years-old to 97-years-old. 376 females have tested positive and 322 males have tested positive.
Johnson County has the most cases with 185, Wyandotte County has now recorded 149 and Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases.
The state has recorded 6,880 negative tests.
KDHE has posted a map of the coronavirus in the state on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.