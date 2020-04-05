FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump to nearly 750 on Sunday.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday, Kansas has 747 positive cases with 22 statewide deaths.
On Saturday, Kansas had 698 positive cases of the coronavirus with 21 statewide deaths.
408 females have tested positive, 338 males have tested positive and one, where the sex was not reported, has also tested positive.
Johnson County has the most cases with 192, Wyandotte County has now recorded 158 and Sedgwick County has 108 positive cases.
The state has recorded 7,476 negative tests.
KDHE has posted a map of the coronavirus in the state on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.