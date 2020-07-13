Coronavirus cases in the US continue to surge, reaching nearly 1 out of every 100 American

People sing and dance to karaoke on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Now, after a light easing of some of the restrictions (bars, for example, can operate at 25% capacity, church services can be held with capacity limits and social distancing) cases are growing and hospitalizations are up, surpassing 120 this past week. There are fears that the virus, linked to more than 1,000 deaths in the metro area since March, may prompt another shutdown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)