KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As strange as it is to say, hand sanitizer is now a hot commodity. Online retailers, name-brand products and generics are selling out and listed as currently unavailable. Even locally in stores like the Walmart in Oak Grove, there are some places that are limiting how many bottles you can buy per person.
So if your stock is really low, we're showing you how to make your own hand sanitizer at home. All you need is just three simple ingredients, and this is all according to the CDC:
- Take some aloe vera gel and some isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (The CDC recommends at least 60 percent, but 99 percent is going to be your most effective at killing the germs.) We used 70 percent for this video, because this is the highest percentage we could find when we went out to three different stores. For a little bit of extra scent, you can add some essential oil.
- Measure out two-thirds of a cup of the isopropyl alcohol and one-third of the aloe vera gel.
- Mix the two ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, or you can do it right in the container you want to use it in. Either way, you're going to need to mix it up pretty well, because the gel doesn't always want to disintegrate there into the alcohol. If you want to add a scent to make the mixture smell a little better, you can use 8-10 drops of an essential oil. (For this video, we used a eucalyptus scent.)
- If you've used a separate bowl or container, transfer the mixture into the container you'll be using as your main storing vessel---Make sure the container you're using is completely cleaned out. (For the video, we used an empty hand sanitizer bottle.)
- Put the lid on and give the mixture a few really good shakes. Now you're good to go, but remember that the CDC says for hand sanitizer to be effective, homemade or not, it needs to completely cover your hands all the way around. Let your hands dry before touching anything else.
