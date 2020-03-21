KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The CORE 4 partners have said that on Tuesday, March 24 residents will be directed to stay at home except for essential needs.
This will apply to Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.
It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. It will be in effect for 30 days.
After 30 days, officials will consider whether to prolong it beyond that date based on the information available at that time.
"Examples of essential businesses and services that will remain open during this time period include critical government services, infrastructure projects, childcare, healthcare, grocery stores, pharmacies, and delivery/carry-out/drive-through services from restaurants," the release from Core 4 said.
In a press conference, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said nonessential businesses that do not comply with the order will be subject to ticketing and fines. Individuals do not need something that identifies them as essential staff if they need to go out. He said they would rather penalize the businesses that do not comply with the order as opposed to individuals. However, individuals can be penalized if necessary.
The airport and train station will be open and public buses will continue to run.
The mayor said they aren't putting this in place until Tuesday so people have time to go to their offices to get things they need to work from home.
