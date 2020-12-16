KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Connecticut Department of Transportation says it's dealing with a COVID outbreak.
The commissioner says over 100 employees have tested positive and double that number are still waiting for test results.
The east coast is preparing for a major snowstorm with 12 to 18" of snow heading their way. The state is preparing for the storm now by calling in 200 private contractors to help plow the roads.
This storm is another blow for restaurants. This will mean the end of outdoor dining options. Restaurants are hoping the storm boosts delivery orders.
With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, the state is also monitoring tractor-trailer activity, delivering more than 32,000 COVID vaccines.
