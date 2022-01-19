WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II has tested positive for COVID-19.
The following statement was sent to the media:
"This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness.
At the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician and CDC guidelines, I will isolate while recovering from the infection. Until I am experiencing no symptoms and have completed my quarantine, I will continue to work remotely on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri.
As always, I am thankful for the all of the frontline health care heroes who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to keep the American people safe and healthy during this global pandemic. I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life."
