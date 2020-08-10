PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million.
That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.
The U.S., India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22.
