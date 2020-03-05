OMAHA, NE (KCTV) – KCTV5 was in Omaha this week talking with patients who tested positive for the virus.
They all came from the Princess Diamond cruise ship.
On Monday, 11 of the 15 original patients remained in isolation. On Thursday afternoon, we learned that number is now down to eight.
The concerning part is that one of them has been sent back to the biocontainment unit where the sickest patients are treated.
This is notable because it shows coronavirus patients can regress.
Nebraska Medicine said the patient does have a pre-existing condition and is currently having respiratory issues.
He is in stable condition.
