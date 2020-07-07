OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Kansas has landed itself on a not so flattering list, as of Tuesday the state is in the top 14 states for the most rapid spread of the coronavirus and the least restrictions on activities.
Sad. Kansas in now, as of today, in the top 14 states for the MOST rapid COVID-19 spread and in the top 14 states for having the LEAST restrictions on activities. Do you think those two things are related? We were a shining example of success, only to squander it. pic.twitter.com/A3e5CYrPJP— Lee Norman (@SecNorman) July 7, 2020
A concerned parent sent a photo to KCTV5 News showing 1,000 kids in tight quarters at Stoll Park. When KCTV5 News showed up to the park Tuesday, we saw much of the same, kids sitting shoulder to shoulder in the shelter having fun at camp.
There are special drop off procedures and plenty of notices to be safe during this pandemic, but with the exception of a handful of counselors, there are no masks.
“It has not at this point affected the childcare centers and programs. We’re waiting for further guidance at this time,” Children Services Manager for Johnson County Parks and Recreation Jennifer Anderson said.
Anderson says it’s been tough trying to figure out the best way to continue camp in the safest way possible. She says they do temperature checks and they try to keep kids in smaller groups throughout the day.
As of Tuesday, Johnson County, Kansas, has 2,356 positive cases of COVID-19 and so far, 91 people have died. Cases have skyrocketed since last Friday alone.
Under Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate, masks should be worn outside when 6-feet of physical distance can’t be maintained or if you’re over the age of five, so why not just have these kids wear a mask?
“You know, that’s always tough because you’re supposed to change your mask out whenever it gets moist or soiled in anyway and when you’re outside sweating, that’s gonna be like every 30 minutes so it also makes it a little bit harder to breathe, helps you overheat a little faster. So there are all these precautions we’re taking with our staff right now and we will take those precautions with kids as well, but we’ve had more parents concerned that their kids may have to wear a mask then we have the other way around,” Anderson said.
KCTV5 News asked Anderson, “So they don’t want their kid to have to wear a mask?”
“Especially the ones that are outside, yeah,” Anderson replied.
KCTV5 News asked Dr. Norman what he thought about this mask loophole for licensed childcare programs. He said, “They’re missing the point that it’s not about skirting the rules, but rather about protecting each other.”
