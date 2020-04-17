MARSHALL, MISSOURI (KCTV) -- The Conagra facility in Marshall, Missouri, will be temporarily closed until April 27 after 20 employees were diagnosed with COVID-19.
They said they had been using social distancing, screening people's temperatures, and sanitizing common areas.
According a statement from Conagra, they will pay employees while the facility is closed and will continue to pay people who need to be away from work if they are sick with COVID-19.
The company said that they will continue "rigorous plant maintenance, sanitation processes, and other preventative measures to maintain a safe work environment" when the facility reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.