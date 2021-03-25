ATCHISON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An obituary for a Kansas woman says she died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but medical experts say it's too early to say for sure what caused her death.
Jeanie Evans lived in Effingham, Kansas in Atchison County.
“Right up there at the bar she liked to be close to the cash register,” says John Dove the owner of Dovenest as he pointed out Evans favorite spot.
It’s a restaurant in Effingham that he says Evans was a regular at.
“68 years old and she was a fireball,” says Dove.
Yesterday, Evans a former Effingham city council member and beloved local store clerk passed away.
“I think because everybody did know Jeanie and a lot of people grew up with her yesterday was kind of a solemn day for everybody. Everybody that passed through this door here yesterday spoke of her even today customers are coming in asking if we’ve heard more about it,” says Dove.
Evans’ obituary says she died at Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the COVID vaccine.
The hospital told us today her cause of death hasn’t been determined.
We reached out to the Kansas Department of Health about the situation, they say she was vaccinated in Jefferson County and that during the waiting period after the shot she experienced a severe allergic reaction.
As a lovable person and well-known by everyone in the community Evans’ death has left some in the area shaken up.
“For those that do want to get the vaccine that throws a certain level of doubt and for those of us who probably won’t get the vaccine because I don’t even get a flu shot that definitely seals it off to me where I’d probably wait,” says Dove.
At this time Jeanie’s death is being investigated which is standard protocol, and the health department says it is too premature to say the official cause of death.
