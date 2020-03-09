KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - At the Community Blood Center, 360 degrees of empty chairs is not what they want to see. They are hoping to raise awareness to get many more people to donate.
“We are definitely seeing a decrease in donations. We are seeing appointments cancelled. We are seeing blood drives cancelled,” Outreach and Communications Coordinator for the Community Blood Center Chelsey Smith said.
Community Blood Center employees believe uncertainty and fear of the unknown surrounding COVID-19 could negatively impact our community’s supply of blood because donors are staying home despite the fact that the center takes steps to make sure only the healthy are donating.
“We are taking your vitals. We will know if you have a fever. We will know if your blood pressure is elevated. If that is the case for you, you are not allowed to donate,” Smith said.
They want to double the amount of local blood donations, so if in the future, coronavirus becomes an outbreak, they will have enough blood to supply local hospitals. Monday night, they were relieved to see three donors arrive.
“Asside from the initial stick, it is a very relaxing part of my week,” Michael McConnell who is donating platelets said.
McConnell made donating platelets part of his routine.
“There is a constant need,” McConnell said.
He doesn’t expect that to change. Neither does Lisa Earleywine who has donated blood and platelets for more than 25 years.
“I just thought it was a good thing to do to help people. Something easy you could do to help,” Earleywine said.
The staff at the Community Blood Center wants healthy donors to know, they need you.
“Coronavirus isn't our only concern. If our blood supply drops, we are not able to help cancer patients. We are not able to help car accident victims. It’s a very real concern that we are faced with right now,” Smith said.
If you would like to donate, you can head to the Community Blood Center’s website for locations near you.
