KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Coronavirus is brewing up a lot of change especially in the way we communicate.
Masks are now part of our “new normal.”
For months, the Filling Station has been keeping its staff and customers safe with strict sanitizing policies and by wearing masks.
Isaac Hodges of the Filling station says they want to give customers the product they’ve loved and is part of their routine, in a safe and mindful way.
Sociologist Michelle Smirnova says the way we communicate is shifting.
“We rely on people’s facial cues to understand emotions and whether or not we trust them and that’s hard when half of our faces are covered with our masks” Smirnova said.
Studies show wearing face coverings can impair our ability to read one another’s emotions.
“I’m a people person I want to talk and see how you’re feeling and when I don’t see that I don’t get that energy it’s like oh man I’ll just keep to myself," customer Derek Smith said.
It’s also harder to understand people. Smith says they sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher.
So how do we compensate?
Smirnova says to speak clearly and loudly and be extra friendly. Gestures like waving and your posture are key. And don’t forget, eyebrows are everything.
People read character traits like trustworthiness or aggression through faces. People of color have been targeted recently for wearing masks in public. Smirnova says that because masks can reinforce people’s stereotypes and exacerbate the problem.
“I think a lot of people are trying to communicate I’m not threatening, I am safe. I’m wearing a mask as a sign of solidarity and contributing to the public good” Smirnova said.
