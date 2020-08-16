KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tomorrow is move-in day for students living on-campus at UMKC. Like almost everything else in 2020, it’s going to look a lot different than in years past.
One residence hall at UMKC would normally be bustling with crowds of families on move-in day. But this year, move-in day is actually move-in week.
Students have appointment times to show up in order to reduce crowds.
Kristen Temple, Director of Residential Life, said each student will only be allowed two helpers when moving in.
“Some of the things that we’ve changed for this year include students will not be permitted to have guests from outside the residence hall,” she said. “We are going to require that they were masks other than in their own room. We are going to have some of the common areas closed off.”
Temperatures will be checked and each student must have submitted a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last seven days.
There will be about 850 students living on-campus this semester. That’s about 250 less than usual.
Parents and students KCTV5 spoke with said they’re confident in the precautions the university is taking.
Jason Holland, a father from Springfield, is moving in his freshman daughter and her cousin.
“We’re parents. We’re nervous about everything,” he said with a laugh.
However, he said coronavirus is actually far down on the list of things he’s concerned about.
“Far more worried about acclamation to life away from home, classes, that sort of thing,” he said.
Some freshmen athletes moved in early, even though the fall soccer season is postponed until spring. They said their parents aren’t too worried.
“We were supposed to be here July 7, so I feel like they got more time with us because of COVID. So, mine are fine. They’re probably glad I’m gone,” said Sophia Grantham.
They’re nervous about navigating freshman year at a time when face to face contact with others will be limited, though.
“We’re not really supposed to be hanging out with people outside of the people who live in our dorm room, so we don’t even really see our team except for meals and practices,” said Caijah Anderson. “I’m assuming when the other students get here it’s going to be the same thing. We’re not really going to be allowed to hang out with them.”
“It’ll be a challenge, but I think will get used to it,” Sophie Limongi said.
All their classes are online and the university has rooms set aside for students to quarantine if they test positive or are exposed to the virus.
Despite all the precautions and risks this fall, there’s an air of excitement as well.
