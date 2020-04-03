CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- The map below shows the number of cases in every Missouri county. The darker colors show the larger numbers, which are around St. Louis and Kansas City. Meanwhile, other areas have only a handful of confirmed cases.
For example, in Henry County there's been only one confirmed case and that resulted in a death. So, KCTV5’s Greg Payne traveled to Clinton see what’s happening there.
Smith’s Restaurant in Clinton has had more phone orders these days.
“The majority of our people that come through were tourists, so the to-go orders that we are getting now are basically local,” said Leland Smith, the owner.
To go and curbside pickup were put in place when Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered statewide social distancing, which prevented in store dining.
“Heard my dad and grandpa talk in the past about things that they went through that changed the course of the way people lived and never thought we would live it,” Smith said.
Now Clinton, like all of Missouri’s counties, have a mandatory stay at home order. That only allows essential businesses like grocery stores and restaurants to be open.
Governor Parson had steered away from announcing a statewide order, mainly because of small counties like Henry.
However, Smith said, “I realize people probably need to stay home.”
The folks over at Smith’s they would still be considered an essential business, even with a stay at home order in place.
But, what about folks that work in non-essential businesses?
Furniture City will likely be forced to close their doors now, which is something Sales Associate David Onwiler said would help slow the spread.
“It’s been slow,” he said. “It’s getting more and more dangerous out there. More and more people are getting sick, more and more people in Missouri, and it’s just a matter of time before reaches [Clinton] because we [Missouri] are like the epicenter.”
