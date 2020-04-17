CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Clay County emergency order that was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until May 15.
The county said the situation is fluid and they may revise the date depending on what happens.
They said that, due to current stay at home efforts, the peak date for the number of cases in the county has moved toward the end of April and that by extending the peak date they can “make sure everyone's efforts to protect the people in our community and help our health care workers are successful.”
They said the extension also allows time to begin planning “a safe path for the future.” They said a plan for a safe way to reopen communities is being developed with input from community leaders.
“We want to thank everyone for your continued cooperation to help ‘flatten the curve’ and protect our community from the further spread of COVID-19,” the county said.
UPDATE: On Friday night, neighboring Platte County also extended their order that limits gatherings to less than 10 people and restricts activities.
