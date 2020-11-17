CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Clay County announced Tuesday they have updated their public health emergency order.
Officials said the updated order will go into effect on November 23.
“In order to provide consistency in the metro and join regional efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the updates are in line with orders announced earlier this week by the city of Kansas City, Missouri and Jackson and Wyandotte counties,” the county said.
Some changes include:
- Venues serving food and/or drink indoors must operate at 50% capacity and close by 10 p.m. No groups of more than 10 people are allowed indoors or outdoors.
- Gyms, fitness, and recreational centers must also remain at 50% capacity or less and masks are required for everyone inside.
- Masks are now required outdoors when physical distancing (six feet) cannot be maintained from anyone outside your household.
- The age exemption for wearing a mask is lowered to those 5 years of age and younger.
- Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people. (Gatherings = groups of individuals, who are not members of the same household, congregated together for a common or coordinated social, community, or leisure purpose.)
- Gatherings of 10 or fewer are allowed, with use of physical distancing between members of different households.
- Prohibited gatherings do not include non-event-based regular commercial, nonprofit, or educational activity by workers, students, or customers of businesses.
- Exceptions for gatherings over 10 people can be approved by public health. A submission form will be available at clayhealth.com by noon on Wednesday (11/18).
Read the full public health emergency order below.
