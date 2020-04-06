LIBERTY, MO — Health officials in Clay County announced the county’s first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the Clay County Public Health Center, the patent was a 64-year-old woman who first tested positive on March 25. She died Monday, and doctors noted that the case was not travel-related.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the first death of a Clay County resident due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac said in a release. “The health department extends our deepest sympathy to her family and friends.”

Currently there are 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in the areas of Clay County outside of Kansas City. There are an additional 45 cases inside the parts of Kansas City in Clay County, as well as another death.

The county has had a stay-at-home order in place since March 24, which is currently set to run through at least April 24.

As of Monday afternoon, Missouri has seen 39 deaths state-wide and more than 2,700 positive cases of coronavirus.

For more information from county health officials, visit ClayHealth.com/coronavirus.