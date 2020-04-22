CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Clay County officials say they will roll back their stay-at-home order.

Last week, Clay County extended their shutdown to May 15, but now are pulling back that date to May 3 which lines up with the statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri.

Clay, Platte counties extend orders limiting gatherings until May 15 The Clay County emergency order that was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until May 15.

The county said in a release they made the decision because their new case count has gone flat and the latest modeling trends are suggesting it will be safe to begin the process of gradually reopening.

“First, an additional week’s worth of data shows Clay County’s rate of new cases is consistently low and has continued to remain flat over the last several weeks. Also, Clay County jurisdictional data (number of cases and deaths, hospital capacities, etc.) along with the latest modeling trends for the peak of COVID-19 in the State of Missouri give confidence that it will be safer for Clay County to begin the gradual process of reopening earlier than originally projected. The final significant factor is that access to COVID-19 testing in Clay County has greatly improved in the last week.”

“Previously testing was very limited with only hospitals, physician’s clinics and some urgent care clinics had the ability to test for COVID-19 in our jurisdiction,” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “However, today our health center opened its free, drive-through testing clinic and it is fully operational and running smoothly. We are also expecting other testing clinic opportunities to become available in our area in the coming days which will expand our abilities further. This remains a critical piece in our effort to safely reopen our communities.”