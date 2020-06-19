LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A new outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been recorded at a long-term care facility in Liberty.
According to the Clay County Public Health Center, five staff members and three residents at Ashton Court Care and Rehabilitation Centre have tested positive for the virus.
The health department noted that this comes after there was an outbreak on May 28 at Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center. After three rounds of testing, there were 79 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths associated with the facility. Out of those numbers, only 18 people showed symptoms.
The department notes that the outbreaks at the Ashton Court facility and the Pleasant Valley facility “appear to be unrelated.”
According to an order that was issued on May 18, all congregate living facilities have to report positive COVID-19 cases (be it a resident or staff member) to state’s health department within 24 hours.
“That change in the notification process has allowed local and state public health to more quickly get involved in outbreaks and coordinate efforts with the facilities to minimize any further spread of disease,” said Ashley Wegner, section chief of Health Planning and Policy for Clay County Public Health Center. “All the long-term care facilities in Clay County that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks have been cooperative in their joint efforts with us and the state to try to protect their employees and residents.”
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.