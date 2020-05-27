CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Clay County officials said Wednesday the county will move to Phase 2 on June 1.
Phase 2 consists of 50% occupancy in restaurants and bars, gyms, personal services, houses of worship, entertainment facilities, retail stores and other businesses.
No mass gathers over 50 people are prohibited, childcare facilities can be open with restrictions, pools can be open with 25% occupancy and organized sports are allowed with restrictions as well.
According to a release from the Clay County Health Center, they want everyone to remember the four recovery essentials.
- High-risk persons should continue to stay home except for essential activities. Anyone who is sick should also stay at home.
- Wear a face mask/covering when interacting with others outside your home.
- Maintain physical distancing (six feet) from anyone you do not live with.
- Maintain the highest levels of cleaning and hygiene.
“We continue to actively monitor local data on a daily basis and react and adjust accordingly. The goal is to not return to a stay-at-home order, however, if at any time COVID-19 disease rates demonstrate the need to return to those measures, the public health order will be amended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.