CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Clay County is the latest metro county to loosen COVID-19 restrictions following a decrease of cases and hospitalizations across the state.

Effective immediately, bars, restaurants and taverns can resume operating to their permitted hours, according to a health order issued Sunday evening by the health department. 

There's also no more limit on gathering size as long as all attendees follow mask and social distance guidelines.

Events are also no longer required to submit a mitigation plan.

Masks are still required to be worn in all indoor public spaces with more than one person per room.

