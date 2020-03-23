CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Clay County announced Monday there are now three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.
The cases consist of one male and one female in their 50s and one woman in her 80s. The cases are unrelated and none of the individuals have recently traveled, which indicates community spread is occurring.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread across the Kansas City metro area and Clay County is no exception” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “We want to make it clear to everyone that prevention against COVID-19 should be taken seriously. At this time, we are asking everyone follow the shelter in place order to protect our families, friends, and neighbors and help to keep our health care facilities from being overwhelmed.”
Clay County Public Health Center has begun formal investigations into how each patient became infected with the disease and will attempt to notify anyone they have been in close contact with recently.
Platte County also announced Monday they have their first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
