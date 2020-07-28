Roeland Park.jpg
ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The city of Roeland Park will be handing out free masks starting Thursday.

The masks will be provided to residents, customers and businesses starting July 30 at City Hall located at 4600 W 51st St Ste 200, Roeland Park, KS 66205.

The city said you can pick up a mask during normal business hours and through retail businesses withing city limits.

The Roeland Park Police Department will help distribute masks to businesses such as Walmart, CVS RP Liquor, Walgreen and Cici’s Pizza.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call City Hall at 913-722-2600.

