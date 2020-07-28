ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The city of Roeland Park will be handing out free masks starting Thursday.
The masks will be provided to residents, customers and businesses starting July 30 at City Hall located at 4600 W 51st St Ste 200, Roeland Park, KS 66205.
The city said you can pick up a mask during normal business hours and through retail businesses withing city limits.
The Roeland Park Police Department will help distribute masks to businesses such as Walmart, CVS RP Liquor, Walgreen and Cici’s Pizza.
If you have any questions, you are asked to call City Hall at 913-722-2600.
(2/2) The Roeland Park Police Department will aid in distributing masks to businesses that include Walmart, CVS, RP Liquor, Walgreens and Cici's Pizza to ensure all customers have access to masks prior to entering. For questions, please call City Hall at 913-722-2600. pic.twitter.com/jfaNd80TwT— Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) July 28, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.