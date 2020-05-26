MISSION, KS (KCTV) - The Sylvester Powell Junior Community Center is set to open June 8, that’s the staff proposal to the city council, but the city is also asking for the public’s input before approving the re-opening plan.
The community center in Mission offers a lot: fitness classes, a gym full of all kinds of machines and equipment, a track and even an indoor pool.
A proposed plan would have some of those things re-open June 8, but will people feel comfortable going back?
“Absolutely. Without any hesitation,” Mission resident Valerie Njuguna said.
“Personally, for me I probably wouldn’t go,” Mission resident Callie Chagas said.
The Mission City Council is set to vote on this proposed parks and recreation re-opening plan Wednesday.
It includes closing the outdoor pool for the entire 2020 season, re-opening the splash pad area with capacity limits in late June and closing certain activities inside the community center indefinitely.
“We really want to prioritize safety, but we’re all very eager to get back to serving the public like we love to do,” Assistant City of Mission Administrator Emily Randall said.
Randall says the parks and recreation staff put together the plan from data and guidelines from the state and local government, but they also want to hear from the public through an online survey. That survey asks about the severity of the pandemic.
It also asks when a good time would be to fully re-open the community center.
“Anyone’s guess I feel like at this point. As far as when is the correct time to re-open. I mean eventually we have to reopen,” Chagas said.
“I live in Mission, my kids go to school and Mission. I think it’s been three months of everything closedown and whatever we have going on, we have to live with it,” Njuguna said.
The city says those views are just as important as the guidance from scientists and other government agencies.
The city will vote on the plan during a special council meeting Wednesday that the public can join via
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.