LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – The city of Leavenworth said an increase in coronavirus cases is related to an athletic complex.
In a release, the city said that the Leavenworth County Health Department has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases from contact tracing investigations related to the Field of Dreams Athletic Complex located at 14333 Fairmount Road Basehor, Kansas 66007.
They said that anyone who attended the Field of Dreams Athletic Complex on June 29 and June 30, 2020 is at risk of exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms.
Anyone who is experiencing the following symptoms should contact their primary care provider or the Leavenworth County Health Department.
• Fever of 100.4 F or higher
• Chills
• Rigors
• Myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
• Malaise
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
• New olfactory and taste disorders
• Diarrhea
