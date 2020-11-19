LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Leavenworth has just passed a mask mandate.
The vote came in around 4 p.m. at 4 to 1 to pass the mandate, which mirrors the governor’s executive order.
As the meeting was going on inside, 40 to 50 people stood outside in opposition.
Their main arguments were about a mandate infringing on their personal freedom and a possible negative impact on small businesses, saying that if staff and customers have to wear masks then they will lose business from people who don’t want to.
Commissioners and public speakers inside said what will really hurt businesses is if things get worse and they have to close.
One commissioner called out those opposed to wearing masks calling themselves patriots. As a veteran, he contended a patriot is someone who sacrifices for others, including the most vulnerable.
Meanwhile, the county does not have a mask mandate.
There was some discussion about COVID data at their meeting yesterday, but no vote was taken.
They have until Tuesday under the governor’s order to make a decision or they will be automatically opted in to the state protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.