INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- In a 4-2 vote Independence city council members voted against a resolution that would have required masks indoors and outdoors at large community events.

A large crowd filled the city council chambers. City staff opened an overflow room to provide room for everyone who wanted to attend the meeting. At times, Mayor Eileen Weir asked the crowd to hold their applause and cheers until members of the public finished speaking. “Mr. City Manager if I have to gavel this chamber again I’m going to ask everyone but the speakers to be removed,” Mayor Weir said at one point Monday evening.

One by one community members spoke in support of or against a public health order that would have required mask wearing indoors and at certain outdoor events in Independence. “We do not have herd immunity and our citizens are suffering needlessly,” Sharon Royer said who spoke in support of a mask mandate. “We want you to make the right decision not the easy decision.”

Several opponents held up signs throughout the meeting. “I represent the people of Independence who do not want the government enforcing mandates on their businesses or their families,” Colleen Huff said as many in the crowd clapped and cheered.

Several supporters who were concerned about attending the crowded meeting spoke virtually. “An acceptance of reality and listening to the experts should be all that is needed,” supporter Kevin Baird said. “The virus does not care if you are tired and want this state of emergency to end.”

“Our freedoms have constantly been eroded in our nation and in our community over the last year and a half. We originally started with two weeks to flatten the curve,” opponent Matthew Brown said. “We have given up more and more freedoms in the name of safety.”

“You’ve been presented with information, data and a recommendation from the city’s own Advisory Board of Health that clearly articulated that masks work,” supporter Marcie Gragg said.

“The people of Independence are tired? Yes, we are tire of the pandemic. Yes, we are tired of hearing of a loved one who has come down with COVID but when it comes down to it, where are we going to draw the line?” opponent Cathryn Sperry asked.

“If you are not voting tonight to follow the recommendations and the guidance of the CDC and the newly established health department you are voting based on politics,” supporter Laura Dominik said.

After the public comment portion of the meeting concluded, four council members voted against the resolution including Brice Stewart, John Perkins, Michael Steinmeyer and Mike Huff. “I believe COVID is real. I believe it’s dangerous,” Stewart said. “I’ve been vaccinated. That’s a choice I made. I’ve heard that word a lot tonight … choice.”

Mayor Eileen Weir and Councilmember Dan Hobart voted to support passing the public health order. Some community members left the meeting visibly upset by the outcome of the vote. Others were relieved.

“I think it was fair. I think it’s just. I think our Constitution allows us to have a choice,” Rick Williams said as he left the meeting. “If anyone wants to wear a mask, I’m not going to denigrate them. If someone chooses not to wear a mask, I’m not going to denigrate them.”

The Independence Advisory Board of Health previously wrote a motion of support that said in part, “The Board of Health recognizes that the essential aspects necessary to control the pandemic are vaccinations, masks, social distancing, handwashing and recognition of the illness. The Board of Health is aware of the role of personal responsibility necessary to respond to the pandemic but just as important is the necessity of the community to work together for the protection of our friends, neighbors and family and just as speed limits are needed for traffic safety by the traveling public, the use of masks is a necessary response to the pandemic.”

Independence drops mask order after just one week, cites confusion The announcement from the City of Independence Tuesday was sudden and brief with little explanation of why a mandate would be lifted so soon after being imposed.

If the resolution had passed, it would have required mask wearing indoors and at large outdoor events for 30 days. Because Independence has its own department of health, the city does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Jackson County Health Department.