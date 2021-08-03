INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Independence has rescinded its public health order less than a week after enacting it.
With this change, masks are no longer required inside city facilities, although they are still strongly encouraged, the city said.
They are now returning to the public health advisory, which recommends masks in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Last week, the city had enacted this public health order which required masks in all city buildings, including City Hall, Police Headquarters, the Truman Memorial Building, and the Independence Uptown Market.
