INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The City of Independence announced Monday they will begin free, saliva-based coronavirus testing on Wednesday, October 28th.
The city said they will be using CARES Act Funding to support regional testing efforts with 1,000 tests available each week.
The first day of testing is on Wednesday, October 28th, at the Cable Dahmer Arena (19100 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64055 ) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The second day of testing will take place on Thursday, October 29th, at Santa Fe Park (2801 S Santa Fe Rd, Independence, MO 64052) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The third day of testing will occur on Friday, October 30th, in the Adventure Oasis Parking Lot (2100 Hub Dr, Independence, MO 64050) from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Participants are required to register for time slots, or for those without a computer, they can register via phone at (816) 325-7121.
These slots are open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic. Those that have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should be tested within five to ten days of the exposure or when symptoms occur.
The tests are estimated to take approximately 10 to 20 minutes and results are available in 24-48 hours.
“Testing is a key part of our regional COVID-19 response and we are proud to help provide this resource to our citizens, and those working and visiting Independence,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “The new saliva-based tests are easy, quick and do not require swabs. Citizens will self-administer the tests. While we have set locations on Monday-Friday, we will utilize volunteers to go to areas of need on Saturdays, and local churches on Sundays.”
The Jackson County Health Department will also be providing testing opportunities throughout Eastern Jackson County. Residents can find the times and locations for the planned testing events through the County Health Department. Residents are encouraged to register for whichever testing location is most convenient for them.
