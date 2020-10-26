GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – The city of Greenwood said a resident that attended a weekend event has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A resident that attended the Greenwood Golf Cart Club's Trunk or Treat event in Hitt Park this weekend told officials of the event that they developed a fever on Sunday and got tested. Their positive results came back Monday.
The city is advising that everyone who attended the event to get tested as soon as possible.
A testing facility will be at the Greenwood Fellowship Church this Wednesday, October 28th.
To sign up for free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Jackson County Health Department visit, click here.
