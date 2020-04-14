GARDNER, KS (KCTV) - With millions of Americans laid off or working limited hours, paying the bills is becoming a problem. But one Kansas town is stepping in to help their citizens.

Things are moving pretty slowly in downtown Gardner. One of the few businesses still humming is Kenneth Huggins' Auto Shop.

“We're doing pretty well. We haven't lost any customers,” Huggins said.

But he knows many of his neighbors need help.

“A lot of people need help getting food,” Huggins said.

Businesses, too. Steve Hines owns two cafes in town, one of them is closed and the other is drive-thru only.

“What I'll never take for granted again is having coffee with someone,” Hines said.

And everyone in town still has bills to pay.

“Try to help where you're at,” Gardner Mayor Steve Shute said.

That's where the city stepped in. Gardner owns its own utilities and currently has a surplus.

“We felt it was important to stand with our people,” Shute said.

Mayor Steve Shute and the city council voted to cover every resident's electric bill in March, including rebates for small businesses. Shute calls it a sort of public dividend.

“It kind of hit us that if we we’re looking at rate relief now is the time to do it,” Shute said.

Working from home means people are using more power than normal, too. The city says it spent around $790,000 covering everyone's electricity.

“It helps out some people that may be having more problems,” Huggins said.

Sometimes there's an advantage to smaller towns.

“Cities has their downs, but there's some good to, like what you see with this,” Huggins said.

Especially when everyone needs a break.

“It helps everybody out,” Huggins said. “I don't mind having a little extra money either.”