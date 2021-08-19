KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a 10-2 city council vote, the indoor mask mandate in Kansas City, Missouri, will be extended through Sept. 23.
After Wednesday night’s contentious committee meeting discussing the same ordinance, a much smaller crowd of opponents attended Thursday’s meeting for the full city council vote. A small group held “recall” signs outside city hall before the meeting began.
First District Councilwoman Heather Hall and Third District-at-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington voted against extending Kansas City’s mask mandate.
“The reason I’m going to be a no vote is because I’m actually pro-choice not pro-life,” Ellington said. “I believe people should have a choice of their healthcare all the way around. Personally, I wear a mask.”
“I just personally believe in personal liberties and freedoms in the country where we live and so I’m a no on any kind of mandate,” Hall said before voting against the mandate extension.
Ten others, including Sixth District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough, voted to extend the mask mandate. Bough told the crowd her mother died after testing positive for COVID-19 last year.
“The image of my mother gasping for air is one I will never forget,” Bough said. “Balancing of rights is even more important when the rights that one asserts can impact the life of another.”
Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw told council members doctors on the city’s health commission recommended that city leaders extend the mask mandate.
“You all have received a letter from the health commission indicating why,” Parks-Shaw said.
“It’s a free country don’t forget that,” opponent Josh Urness shouted as he left the meeting. A woman in the crowd told him to, “shut up.” He responded, “You shut up. No masks.”
Other opponents of mask mandates left the meeting after the vote, including a woman who wore a yellow star on her clothing. “You guys are contributing to destroying our nation,” she said as she pointed at cameras.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded on Twitter. He said, “I don’t care your view, wearing a yellow badge into a City Council meeting symbolizing Holocaust victim hood because you hate masks is despicable.”
Heath Wessling, who opposes the mask mandate, questioned why the ordinance that passed included punishments for not following the mandate, ranging from the possibility of a fine to jail time up to six months.
“The motives behind this ordinance are based on cases and hospitalizations. Let’s have a discussion about ways that we can tackle those rather than just hope that face masks or time is going to make things better,” Wessling said. “We were never threatening fines or six months of jail time with masks mandates prior. That is a major difference for an issue that is very torn. Very volatile.”
“Anger should be focused on stopping the virus, ensuring that our hospitals have the capacity to treat patients and preventing more deaths,” Bough said.
The mask mandate is currently set to expire at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 if it is not rescinded, extended, modified, or amended.
