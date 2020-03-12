JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday night, the presiding judge of the 16th Circuit Court in Jackson County ordered the suspension of jury trials from March 16 through March 27, as well as other hearings that involve bringing in a large number of people.
The administrative order cancels jurors from being brought in for the next two weeks.
It postpones high volume dockets such as landlord-tenant cases, small claims, and full orders of protection.
Hearings for defendants in the Jackson County Detention Center will take place via video conferencing.
Judge David Byrn said in his order, “The Court desires to employ all reasonable and prudent measures to help protect the general public, litigants, lawyers and employees from the spread of COVID-19 creating this emergency.”
The full order can be read below.
