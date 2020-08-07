MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Cinemark is reopening a select number of their theaters across the United States next Friday and that includes their location in Merriam, Kansas.
On Aug. 14, customers can enjoy what Cinemark calls "Comeback Classic" films. Tickets will be $5 for adults, and $3 for children and seniors.
Concessions will be available and offered at "greatly reduced 'welcome back' prices."
"This reopening is an expansion of the Company’s test-and-learn process, which is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. circuit," Cinemark said.
Some of those protocols mean that there will be staggered showtimes, face masks are mandatory, theater capacities will be limited, and cash payment will not be accepted.
"Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres," the company said.
To view a complete list of their new protocols and what they call "The Cinemark Standard," click here.
