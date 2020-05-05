KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - For thousands of Kansas citians, Tuesday night would be a time to celebrate Mexican culture together. But this year, people can't congregate, at least not in person.
Normally Cinco De Mayo would be a huge event for Guadalupe Centers. They raise thousands for projects like their family resource center.
The organization's celebration in the Westside neighborhood is the largest in the city, showcasing Hispanic culture in the city.
“It's family oriented, it's everything from petting zoos to the mariachi bands coming in. It's a lot of interaction with everybody,” Christina Jasso with Guadalupe Centers said.
Jasso runs the nonprofit's family support center which includes a food bank that serves senior citizens and others whose needs have drastically increased through the spread of the coronavirus.
“It's been a huge jump in food demand. We've done in six weeks what we've done in all of 2019,” Jasso said.
Cancelling the festivities left a gap in fundraising, but Guadalupe Centers adapted showcasing artists, dancers and Mexican cuisine virtually through the day. Both to raise money online and to celebrate a tradition.
“It's a huge benefit to people if we're out and on Facebook. They need to know we're still here,” Jasso said.
Guadalupe Centers will keep posting on Facebook for the next couple hours as they ask for donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.