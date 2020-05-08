LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Some religious organizations are calling Jackson County’s plan to reopen unfair and even discriminatory. On Friday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers took a look at why.
Virtual services have guided congregations for weeks now.
However, Reverend Phil Hopper with Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit says worship through a screen just isn't the same.
“Online services have certainly been a good option in the faith community,” said Hopper. He added, “That communion and fellowship is irreplaceable.”
Under Jackson County's reopening policy, bars and restaurants can reopen at 10 people or 25 percent of their capacity. However, churches are limited to 10 people.
Abundant Life has filed a lawsuit against Jackson County calling that rule discriminatory.
“We just believe we should be treated equally,” Hopper said.
Other churches are frustrated by the county's plan, too.
Bobby Hawk is the head pastor at Epic Church, which also runs a gym. Hawk would like both to be able to open at the same capacity as restaurants.
“This is not a church issue, or a religious issue,” Hawk said. “This is an issue that businesses, including faith communities, are being negatively affected by a decision that could simply be revised.”
Epic Church said they and other churches might also take legal action if the county doesn't change course.
“We're not asking for exceptions, we're just asking to be treated equally,” Hawk said.
At 10 percent capacity, Hawk's church could allow around 80 people inside. At Abundant Life, 10 percent is nearly 500.
“We could more than spread out, more than meet CDC requirements at 10 percent,” Hopper said.
Jackson County did not respond to KCTV5’s request for comment on the lawsuit, although county health officials have advised against large indoor gatherings.
“We just want to be treated equally,” Hopper reiterated.
