LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – One of the Kansas City metro's largest churches has made the decision to only hold online services this weekend.

Leaders at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood say that after discussion they have decided not to hold public worship services this weekend and will instead offer services online.

This would be the first time in 29 years the church has not held Sunday services.

“The safety and health of our congregants, staff and volunteers is of utmost importance,” Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton said when explaining his announcement. “Our decision to have online worship only is an expression of our faith. In doing this we may well save lives by reducing the likelihood and pace of the spread of the disease. That is our hope and intent.”

Church officials said they expect to hold online-only services for several weeks and added that most planned events or activities that would involve for than 100 people are canceled.

The church has more details about how it is responding to COVID-19 on its website at COR.org/coronavirus.