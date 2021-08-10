KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — As some school districts still grapple with whether to require masks or not, parents are preparing for another school year that could include changing protocols, quarantines and uncertainty.
Meanwhile, Children’s Mercy Hospital is administering a record number of COVID-19 tests to children because more kids than ever are getting sick with respiratory symptoms.
Although there is a record number of positive COVID cases among children, there are also a lot of other illnesses circulating among kids. That includes RSV and other respiratory viruses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the hospital had 11 patients hospitalized for COVID and 41 for RSV.
Dr. Angela Myers, Children’s Mercy Division Director of Infectious Diseases, said the number of RSV cases is higher than the peak of winter in 2019 -- before the pandemic.
“I think it is worrisome," she said. "I think it’s also worrisome that here we are getting ready for another flu season. We didn’t see any flu last year but, again, kids were mostly at home and when in school they were masked,” she said.
Myers said the influx of RSV is tied to the pandemic.
“Keep in mind, we had no RSV all at once the pandemic hit in March 2020," Myers said. "We saw zero RSV for well over a year because kids were at home. They were quarantined or they were masking when they were out. So now, we’re seeing a surge in the virus where people are not being masked and people are coming together in a population of children who don’t have any pre-existing immunity,” Myers said.
Myers said it’s important for children experiencing respiratory symptoms to get tested for both COVID-19 and RSV.
While RSV is a common illness that causes mild cold symptoms in adults and older kids, it can be dangerous for children under 2 years old and even moreso for babies younger than 6 months old.
As children go back to school, there are some best practices that will help keep them healthy from COVID and other illnesses.
Myers has two kids herself, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old. Both are fully vaccinated and she recommends all eligible children be, as well.
“They are both in high school on the Kansas side and I told them before our district made a decision about masking that they needed to be masked this school year regardless,” Myers said.
She commends the school districts that are going with the local and national recommendations from public health officials to have everyone masked indoors for school.
“Kids are less likely to have severe infection than adults, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen," Myers said. "With 22 kids in the hospital yesterday with COVID infection, and 11 today, clearly kids do get sick with COVID. Clearly they get sick enough to require hospitalization. On average right now in our country, there are 200 kids being admitted every day to hospitals."
There’s no way to tell which kid will have severe symptoms. So, she says just like you wear a seatbelt to prevent the severity of a potential crash, you should do what you can to avoid exposing your children to the virus as well.
As children prepare to return to school, Myers says there are some actions parents can take to mitigate infection.
First, make sure kids know that masks can protect them. Second, do daily symptom checks at home and get a test if there are any concerns. And third, get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Parents can cocoon around their child, meaning that all the people that around their young child -- especially a young child who can’t be vaccinated -- get vaccinated," Myers said. "Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings should all be vaccinated to help protect that younger child in a cocooning way."
Children’s Mercy has also published recommendations for student athletes. It encourages participation but says there are risks involved, especially with indoor sports.
They recommend masking when on the bench and, of course, vaccinating for those children who are eligible.
