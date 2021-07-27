KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Children’s Mercy in Kansas City could soon enroll more children in its vaccine trial.
Dr. Angela Myers, Division Director of Infectious Diseases at the hospital, said that on Monday the Food and Drug Administration asked Moderna and Pfizer for more data on their respective COVID-19 vaccines.
Children's Mercy doesn't have additional spots available for more participants right now, but Dr. Myers said health officials heading the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial have reached out to families who applied to be on standby.
Most of the pediatric vaccine trials at Children's Mercy for ages 6 months to 11 years old have moved to Phase 3. The two earlier phases were heavily focused on dose finding in order to determine the right amount, or dose, to give children depending on their age.
Johanna and Michael Kelley enrolled their 2-year-old daughter, Nora, in the trial earlier this year. Nora participated in the Pfizer trial at Children’s Mercy and received her first shot four months ago.
Johanna says Nora didn’t develop any adverse effects, but she closely watches Nora’s symptoms as part of the monitoring portion of the trial.
“This [vaccination] is how we're able to get her to see her grandparents. It’s how we're able to get her to go to school. If this is the way we’re able to keep her safe, then absolutely,” said Michael Kelley.
Dr. Myers said children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are not getting vaccinated for a number of reasons, including being afraid of shots or adverse effects. However, she emphasizes vaccines are safe.
