KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Children's Mercy has launched online scheduling for COVID-19 testing. Walk-in testing will no longer be available.
The hospital says the change comes to better serve their patients and eliminate waiting.
Families can schedule and select a location at childrensmercy.org/covidtest. If you need a test for multiple patients, you must reserve a spot for each individual separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.