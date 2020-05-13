FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - There are new developments involving children and a rare inflammatory syndrome that could be connected to the coronavirus.
Children’s Mercy Hospital confirms that they are treating one child for pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
“This has been on our radar for a number of weeks now as we're hearing reports from our colleagues now across the world,” Pediatric Infectious Diseases Dr. Jennifer Schuster said.
Dr. Schuster says children of all ages have been diagnosed with the mysterious inflammatory syndrome that could be connected to COVID-19.
“Some people are reporting severe vomiting and diarrhea. Some physicians are reporting unusual rashes, and some are reporting significant trouble breathing or problems with their heart as well,” Dr. Schuster said.
Some of the symptoms are similar to Kawasaki Disease. Dr. Schuster can't talk specifics about the child being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital, but she says the syndrome is rare and there is still a lot to learn.
“We don't know if this is a direct effect of the virus or if this is something after you've recovered,” Dr. Schuster said.
Some of the children have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Some of these kids are testing negative for the virus by nasal swab, but when we look at their blood, we see antibodies of the virus which means they did have the virus sometime in the past. But they've actually recovered from it now,” Dr. Schuster said.
The majority of cases are in New York, but children’s hospitals across the country, like Children's Mercy Hospital are starting to see it. Which is why Dr. Schuster says they are still learning about the disease.
“This is a reminder that we're still learning about this disease and to be vigilant. Practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask when you can't socially distance, staying at home when possible and be mindful that this disease is still out there,” Dr. Schuster said.
You need to get immediate care for your child if your child has signs and symptoms of dehydration, they're not acting normal, like not waking up properly and are lethargic.
Also get them care if they have trouble breathing or have a fever that cannot be reduced with Tylenol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.