KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The nationwide surge in demand for Covid-19 tests has left one Kansas City hospital with limited supplies.
Children's Mercy announced Monday that they did not receive their latest shipment of testing kits, creating a critical shortage for the hospital.
Because of this, the hospital will begin limiting testing to clinical employees and patients who are either admitted or those scheduled for procedures. This policy will go into effect Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Hospital leaders say that they will not provide routine Covid-19 testing in the emergency departments, urgent cares, clinics or drive-throughs. They will test patients in the emergency departments and urgent cares who meet strict testing criteria and those whose results would impact clinical decision-making.
Children's Mercy says that the situation is evolving and that they are continuing to monitor it and reevaluate.
In recent weeks, retailers and suppliers across the nation have faced a shortage of tests as demand and cases grow. In Kansas City, many testing sites have seen unprecedented demand for Covid tests.
