Children’s Mercy Hospital reports record level of Covid-19 patients

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of patients hospitalized at Children’s Mercy with Covid-19 is 27 right now. That’s the highest it has been at any time during the pandemic.
The high this summer was 22.
It seems surprising, but the hospital reported that on Monday, Dec. 27 that there were six Covid-19 inpatients at CMH.
Cases throughout the metro are soaring. This comes as children return to classrooms from the holiday break.
Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System stress that masking, good hand hygiene, and social distancing will still help curb the spread of the disease.
They urge people to wear masks, even where it’s not required.
